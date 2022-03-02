Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.78.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,879 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

