L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 184.4% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.52. 148,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,191. L’Oréal has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($488.76) to €395.00 ($443.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($488.76) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.