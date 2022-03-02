Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $628,902.00

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $628,902.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.65 or 0.06710792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.60 or 1.00285199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

