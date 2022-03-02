LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,799 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $240.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.52 and its 200 day moving average is $186.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $242.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,457 shares of company stock worth $7,705,101 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

