LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

