LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after buying an additional 177,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

