LPL Financial LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,497 shares of company stock worth $2,677,373 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $274.46 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.16 and its 200-day moving average is $309.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

