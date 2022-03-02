LPL Financial LLC Invests $6.21 Million in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 175,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

BATS:EYLD opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

