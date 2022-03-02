LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,794 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 268.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $289,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IVOG opened at $187.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.32. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.