LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 358,042 shares.The stock last traded at $16.22 and had previously closed at $15.90.
LXU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.