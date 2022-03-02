LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 358,042 shares.The stock last traded at $16.22 and had previously closed at $15.90.

LXU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 334.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 78,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

