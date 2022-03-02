LTC Properties (LTC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2022 – LTC Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

2/15/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

2/11/2022 – LTC Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

2/9/2022 – LTC Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

2/1/2022 – LTC Properties is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. 2,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,590. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94.

Get LTC Properties Inc alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.