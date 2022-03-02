LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to announce $3.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.81. 2,606,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,244. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

