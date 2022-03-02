Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Macy’s stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 341,243 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

