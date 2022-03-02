MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.78 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

