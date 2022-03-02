Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $92.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

