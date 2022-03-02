Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.81

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$85.81 and last traded at C$85.91, with a volume of 417822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$86.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$86.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.22.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$26.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.