Man Group plc Buys New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,821,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,506 shares of company stock worth $36,238,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.90. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.