Man Group plc Has $309,000 Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

