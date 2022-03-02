Man Group plc Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

