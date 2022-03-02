Man Group plc Makes New $285,000 Investment in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SpartanNash by 115,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

SPTN stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.72. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

