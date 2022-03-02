Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Man Group plc grew its position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in AMMO were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMMO by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after buying an additional 905,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AMMO by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 825,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMMO by 150.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 718,971 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $551.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of -0.48.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

AMMO Profile (Get Rating)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.