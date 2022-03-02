Man Group plc Sells 22,076 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,076 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 131.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $6,223,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.