MAPS (MAPS) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001802 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $33.97 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008996 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002739 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,648,934 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

