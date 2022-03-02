Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
MARPS stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60.
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
