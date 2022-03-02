Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several research firms recently commented on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
