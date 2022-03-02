Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $797.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.65.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,021 shares of company stock worth $29,358,388. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. 160,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,151,944. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of -122.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.