MASQ (MASQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88,967.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $88,967.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.02 or 0.06703876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,670.67 or 0.99884428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,367,293 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

