Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.22. 170,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,647. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

