Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.92 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $7.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTDR. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Matador Resources stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,588,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

