Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up to $24.47

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $25.57. Mattel shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 10,578 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Get Mattel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.