Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 217,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 143,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIGI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $256.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.