Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 217,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 143,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIGI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $256.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

