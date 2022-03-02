McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 619,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334,466 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 182,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 170,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 159,683 shares in the last quarter.

PCY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

