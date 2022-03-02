McAdam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 0.46. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

