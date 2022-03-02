Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the January 31st total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -6.40%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

