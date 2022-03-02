Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.