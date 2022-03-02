Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

