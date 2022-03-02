MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded at TheStreet

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.
Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 559.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
About MEDNAX (Get Rating)
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEDNAX (MD)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.