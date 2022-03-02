MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded at TheStreet

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 559.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

