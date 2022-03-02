Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Medtronic by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

