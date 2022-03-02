Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $557.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

