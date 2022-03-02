Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MKGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($286.52) price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

