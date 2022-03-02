Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.