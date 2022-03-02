Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 14,416 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANA opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.65. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

