Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,341 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 655,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,974. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.