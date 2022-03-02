Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,326 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xperi were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in Xperi by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

