Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 498 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after buying an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $16,357,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after buying an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 82,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Sleep Number stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $55.18 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

