Millennium Management LLC Acquires 134,530 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 2,184.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOVE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $943,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,001 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOVE stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.34. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. boosted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

