Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.83). 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.91).
The firm has a market cap of £5.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.38.
Mirada Company Profile (LON:MIRA)
