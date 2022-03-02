Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.83). 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.91).

The firm has a market cap of £5.52 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.38.

Mirada Company Profile (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast market in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. Its products include Iris ecosystem that provides a platform for front and back end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Inspire user interface; and Iris SDP, a back-end platform that manages TV programming, cross-device functionalities, subscriptions, purchases, and others.

