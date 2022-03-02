MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 84.1% in February

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MMEX traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.21. 119,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,013. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.13 and a 12 month high of 36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.45.
MMEX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMEX Resources (MMEX)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.