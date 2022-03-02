MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 84.1% in February

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MMEX traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.21. 119,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,013. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.13 and a 12 month high of 36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.45.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

