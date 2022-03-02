MML Investors Services LLC Sells 14,240 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $1,401,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 325.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 78,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

