Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNTV. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

