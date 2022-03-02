Monetha Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $1.05 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00034951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00104728 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

